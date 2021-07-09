Dave Dombrowski doesn’t agree that he strip-mined the Red Sox to win a title, and other thoughts

Last week saw reports Tuesday of Pasadena police investigating Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for assault, and The Athletic reporting the extremely graphic details of the physical and sexual assault allegations against him Wednesday. Bauer’s co-agent Jon Fetterolf disputed those allegations in a statement Wednesday (which can be read in full here) and said Bauer would contest that restraining order at a July 23 hearing, and the Dodgers themselves opted to not take action against Bauer, with manager Dave Roberts saying Thursday they would leave that to the league and planned to start Bauer as normal Sunday. Well, MLB did intervene to place Bauer on seven-day administrative leave Friday while they conducted their own investigation, but the Dodgers’ inaction has still created blowback. The latest is from former Dodgers’ star Dave Stewart (seen above at a 2019 Oakland A’s event), who told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he’s withdrawn from plans to attend the team’s July 25th celebration of the 20th year since their 1981 World Series victory: