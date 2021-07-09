Uncommitted Spotlight - '22 Jeric Curtis

Curtis at 5-11 and 160-pounds has a lean but athletic frame, and his athleticism was on display at the Top Prospect Showcase (6/22/21) when he ran a 6.33 60 YD. To go along with his speed, Curtis also made throws from the outfield up to 87 mph, and his quick arm translated to quick hands at the plate, where he posted a 96.1 mph exit velocity. With an easy and smooth load, Curtis has a quick uphill swing that has strong gap to gap power. His elite speed makes him someone worth keeping an eye on, but it could be exciting to see the bright future this player has as he further develops his game.