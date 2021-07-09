Cancel
Illinois State

S&P upgrades Illinois’ bond outlook

By Nora Inman
Magic 95.1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — Another credit rating agency has upgraded Illinois bond outlook. S&P Global Rating announced the upgrade Thursday saying it “reflects our view of improved liquidity, demonstrated operational controls during the pandemic, and an improved economic condition.” S&P upgraded Illinois’ rating on its General Obligation bonds from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook also upgraded the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority ratings to BBB+ from BBB based on the state’s support. Build Illinois bonds were upgraded to BBB+ from BBB. S&P last upgraded the state’s bonds in July 1997.

