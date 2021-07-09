13 books perfectly summed up with one-liners from Gilmore Girls

I believe Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’ Diary, first published in the UK 25 years ago this year, is one of the funniest books ever written. This isn’t exactly an unpopular opinion. As of 2016, the book—together with its (less-satisfying) sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason—had sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. It defined the oft-maligned chick-lit genre and spawned exactly one excellent romantic comedy. It’s not exactly underrated. Still, looking back on the early coverage of Bridget Jones is a lesson in just how condescending the literary world could be to women writing about relationships (we could all save ourselves a lot of Sally Rooney discourse if we just admitted that we like her books because she writes well about dating, but I digress). Take a trip with me back to the late 90s, when the bar for criticism of novels by and about women was as low as the jeans.