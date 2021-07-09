HTC Vive Pro 2 review: "Jaw-droppingly good"

This story was originally published on Mar 23, 2021 and last updated on Jul 9, 2021. OnePlus just can't catch a break these days — and it's pretty much the company's own fault. Right on the heels of a praiseworthy update commitment extension that had us excited to increase our review score, news drops that OnePlus has been throttling some of the most popular apps to better manage battery life and heat, and concerns regarding the recent not-quite-merger with Oppo and the blending of OxygenOS with Oppo's less-loved software have even some die-hard fans worried. In short, the days of a scrappy upstart are over, and a more mature OnePlus is stumbling even as it succeeds, with the OnePlus 9 Pro concisely embodying the struggle.
