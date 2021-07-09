Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HTC Vive Pro 2 review: "Jaw-droppingly good"

By Benjamin Abbott
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're sceptical about VR, I'd like to sit you down in front of the HTC Vive Pro 2. Most headsets hint at what virtual reality can do, but are held back by tech limitations. This one shows what happens when those limitations don't exist. High-res visuals. 120Hz displays for...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Htc Sense#Htc Vive#Vive Pro#Oculus#Jaw#Htc#Lcd#Psvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld takes on Switch for PC gamers

If you’ve ever looked at a Nintendo Switch and thought, “it would be cool to have something like this for PC gaming,” then boy does Valve have the device for you. Today Valve announced the Steam Deck, a new handheld gaming device that lets you play Steam games on the go. Of course, we’ve seen PC gaming go portable through gaming laptops in the past, but the Steam Deck seems to take things to a whole new level.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Moss 2 coming to Oculus Quest 2, HTC Vive, or Valve Index?

The latest State of Play stream kicked off with a special reveal for PSVR owners. That’s right, we’re talking about Moss: Book 2, the latest VR adventure for the lovable mouse Quill. Developer Polyarc’s newest game seems to be shaping up well, and its PSVR release is guaranteed. But what about other VR systems? Is Moss 2 coming to the the Vive, Quest 2, or Valve Index?
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roccat Syn Pro Air review

The Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset offers good sound and a quality mic, but it’s frustrating to use, and far too expensive for what it does. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Roccat Syn Pro Air: Specs. Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch,...
Cell Phoneshardcoredroid.com

Poco X3 Pro Review

I had heard of Xiaomi before. Especially because I’m from Pakistan and it’s a big deal there. The company has successfully managed to penetrate the market quickly and subtly. However, I hadn’t heard of Poco, an independent brand born in 2018 out of Xiaomi Corporation, until we got our hands on their latest phones last month. Seeing the gorgeous phones that they were manufacturing, my interest in the company deepened and I got the privilege of reviewing their X3 Pro which launched in late March. What seemed like a pretty average phone at first turned out to be one of the best phones I have used to date.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Status Audio Between Pro review

The Status Audio Between Pro is a worthy AirPods competitor, though it could benefit from more features and a lower price point. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Status Audio is a name that rings a bell in Amazon shopping circles. Many of their...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

AMD Radeon Pro W6800 review

If you're in the market for a new graphics card, the AMD Radeon Pro W6800 is hands down one of the best out there. The latest generation of RDNA helps this excel. For demanding levels of data the 32GB EEC memory is on tap, and for applications that can take advantage of the hardware raytracing this is one of a very small group of leading GPUs, and as such should be very high on your shortlist.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

TCL 20 Pro 5G review: good looks aren’t everything

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a good-looking budget phone that works out some of the first-gen kinks we encountered in the 10 Pro, but it isn’t quite ready to take on the category heavyweights. Much like its predecessor, the 20 Pro 5G combines a high-end look with a budget...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

EarFun Free Pro Review

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds you really can’t go wrong with the EarFun Free Pro. While I faced a few minor issues with the charging case and ambient sound mode, neither was enough to undermine EarFun’s achievements. Availability. UKRRP: £59.99. USARRP: $59.99.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

VR glasses Vive Pro 2 in the test: attack on the top with 5K and 120 Hertz

VR glasses Vive Pro 2 in the test: attack on the top with 5K and 120 Hertz. With VR glasses, nothing beats resolution – except for more resolution. Because there is little more disturbing penetration into virtual reality than the realization that you have two rather coarse-grained displays in front of your eyes that you cannot see clearly. And so the manufacturers outbid each other with ever higher values, HTC is now putting the crown on it for the time being and offers a lush 4896 × 2448 or 2448 × 2448 pixels per eye in the field of vision. This leaves the HP Reverb G2 behind, which so far led the ranking with 2160 × 2160 pixels.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Tribit Stormbox Pro review

A multi-featured and likeable speaker, but the sound needs work if Tribit is to challenge the class leaders. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Rarely has an audio firm emerged from obscurity to wow us with a great-sounding and inexpensive Bluetooth speaker quite like Tribit did last year. So, when another one of the company’s driver-filled boxes of tricks arrives, we’re keen to find out whether this innovative Chinese wireless audio specialist is a one-hit-wonder, or whether it can repeat its success of 2020?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X wireless headset guide: go tether-free this generation

An Xbox Series X wireless headset is the way forward for those that are keen to cut the cord in these early years of a new generation. We know it's been hard to get the console itself, but if you've been lucky enough to bag one (or are still looking for Xbox Series X stock), getting wireless audio to go with it is a sure-fire way to instantly upgrade your XSX|S setup or prepare for when the console arrives.
Electronicspocketnow.com

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, monitors and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebooks on sale. You can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $150 if you head over to Samsung.com, where you will get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a 13.3-inch QLED 1920×1080 display. Now, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also go for the Intel Core i3 model that gets twice the storage and RAM for $300.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus 9 Pro review: Updates are good... except when they're bad

This story was originally published on Mar 23, 2021 and last updated on Jul 9, 2021. OnePlus just can't catch a break these days — and it's pretty much the company's own fault. Right on the heels of a praiseworthy update commitment extension that had us excited to increase our review score, news drops that OnePlus has been throttling some of the most popular apps to better manage battery life and heat, and concerns regarding the recent not-quite-merger with Oppo and the blending of OxygenOS with Oppo's less-loved software have even some die-hard fans worried. In short, the days of a scrappy upstart are over, and a more mature OnePlus is stumbling even as it succeeds, with the OnePlus 9 Pro concisely embodying the struggle.
ElectronicsT3.com

HTC Vive Pro 2 review: the premium virtual reality option

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The HTC Vive Pro 2 is here to replace the 2018 HTC Vive Pro – it's a little more advanced (and expensive) than the Oculus Quest 2 headsets of this world, going head to head against the likes of the Valve Index at the premium end of the virtual reality market.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

iEphemeris Pro app review 2021

If you are looking for a way to keep track of astronomical information, whether you are a star-gazer or a photographer requiring data such as moonrise and moonset times, iEphemeris Pro astronomy app is the complete guide to the highlights of live and current astronomical information. This astronomy information app...
ElectronicsTheSixthAxis

RIG 500 Pro HX Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset Review

As we live in a world of increasingly binary choices, it feels like even gaming headsets are starting to fall into two camps: those that are trying to disguise themselves as regular headphones so you can take them on the bus, and those that many would find an embarrassment to wear when the curtains aren’t drawn with glowing, angular and industrial designs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy