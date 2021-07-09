HTC Vive Pro 2 review: "Jaw-droppingly good"

VR glasses Vive Pro 2 in the test: attack on the top with 5K and 120 Hertz. With VR glasses, nothing beats resolution – except for more resolution. Because there is little more disturbing penetration into virtual reality than the realization that you have two rather coarse-grained displays in front of your eyes that you cannot see clearly. And so the manufacturers outbid each other with ever higher values, HTC is now putting the crown on it for the time being and offers a lush 4896 × 2448 or 2448 × 2448 pixels per eye in the field of vision. This leaves the HP Reverb G2 behind, which so far led the ranking with 2160 × 2160 pixels.