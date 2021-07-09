KCSO: Elgin man facing charges related to sexual conduct with a minor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says an Elgin man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges related to sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies say 21-year-old Henry David Legrande Jr. is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, three counts of exploitation of a minor second degree and two counts of exploitation of a minor third degree.www.abccolumbia.com
Comments / 2