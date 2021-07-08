Cancel
Golf

Johnson Wagner putts himself to an even-par first round of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

