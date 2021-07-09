Chicago Cubs Lineup: Still No Kris Bryant or Javy Baez (UPDATE: Baez is Back in There)

Update: Javy Baez has been reinserted into the Cubs lineup after not being in the original group. I guess that jammed finger is feeling better. That’s great news. The Cubs and the Cardinals will close out the “first half” of the season this weekend at Wrigley Field, starting with a classic Friday, 1:20 game this afternoon. Kyle Hendricks is pitching for the Cubs and the lefty Wade LeBlanc is on the mound for St. Louis. Here is David Ross’ lineup for the opener.