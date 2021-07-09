Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Union Avenue grocery store moves forward with building purchase

By John Klyce
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OfficeMax building at 1460 Union Ave. has been purchased for $4.25 million. Join in to hear how Memphis businesses weigh in on their goals, opportunities and challenges ahead.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Union Avenue#Officemax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

Astor Place Kmart to be replaced by grocery store: sources

The Astor Place Kmart, which abruptly closed last week, is set to be replaced by a grocery store, The Real Deal has learned. Manhattan’s last-standing Kmart, at 770 Broadway, closed Sunday after landlord Vornado Realty Trust reached an agreement with Kmart parent Transformco to terminate its long-term triple-net lease in order to bring in a “first-class regional grocer,” according to sources familiar with the matter.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

More grocery shoppers look to return to stores

With the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations readily available, more grocery shoppers feel comfortable returning to stores, a new survey by The Feedback Group showed. Over four times as many consumers plan to shop more often in a grocery store this year versus those who plan to shop...
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Charles Stevenson: Grocery stores within walking distance

As a senior citizen living in downtown Amherst I prefer walking to driving. Now that the only food store is gone (Cousin’s Market) will the new buildings contain walkable affordable grocery stores? Not everyone can drive to Big Y or Stop & Shop. Charles Stevenson. Amherst.
Gretna, NEOmaha.com

Fareway breaks ground on future grocery store

Fareway Stores, Inc. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new store to be located at 604 S. Highway 6 in Gretna. The location will provide for an approximately 21,000-square-foot Fareway grocery store. “We are excited to serve the area residents of Gretna locally and want to thank the city...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Lidl grocery store opens in 29th Place

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lidl, a German discount grocery store chain, opened its first Charlottesville-area location in the former Stein Mart store in 29th Place in Albemarle County on Wednesday morning. The store, located at 750 29th Place Court, will be open seven days a week from 8...
Lakewood, COcolumbiagorgenews.com

Grocery pulls plans to move to Hood River

Natural Grocers company, based in Lakewood, Colo., has decided not to open a new store in the old Hood River News building, 419 State St., according to Pamela Lipshitz, director of Public Relations for Natural Grocers. The store was due to open this July or August, and would have been their 15th Oregon store. They have stores in Gresham, Portland and Bend. Natural Grocers would have provided a store with natural and organic options within the downtown neighborhood area, bringing the building back to its original use in the 1950s, when it was the Safeway grocery store.
Watertown Public Opinion

An ALDI grocery store is coming to Watertown

The rumors are true - Watertown is getting an ALDI grocery store. Watertown's new ALDI will be on the corner of Willow Creek Drive and Ninth Avenue SE, according to the permit on file with the city's planning and zoning office. The ground is already being prepared for construction. The...
Trussville, ALbizjournals

Homestead Village shopping mall sells in $25.5M deal

A new shopping mall along Gadsden Highway near Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm in Trussville has sold in a major deal. Birmingham developer Blackwater Resources sold the Homestead Village retail development for $25.5 million to a joint venture between Ohio-based Select Strategies Realty and private investment firm McDonald Group Inc. in Birmingham, according to public records.
southeastsun.com

Food truck ordinance moves forward

Food trucks may become a reality in the City of Progress as Enterprise City Councilmen review license information presented to them at the council work session July 6. Three proposed ordinances governing food trucks were presented to the city council by the city’s Chief Revenue Officer Tracey Brown and Revenue Clerk Kim McKenzie.
courier-record.com

BREWERY MOVING FORWARD

‘Bottoms up’ at old Town shop on Church Street. Design work is underway on developer Dave McCormack’s plans to transform the old Town Shop building on Church Street into a brewery. Town Manager Philip Vannoorbeeck made the announcement at Wednesday’s meeting (July 7th) of Town Council’s Buildings & Properties Committee.
Chesapeake, VADaily Press

A delicious show of generosity at the grocery store

CHESAPEAKE — Harriet West of Chesapeake and her husband were shopping at Kroger Marketplace in Chesapeake. The woman standing in line in front of them had several bags of Kroger brand mesquite potato chips. West asked her if the chips were good and she answered, “Yes.” After she paid for her items, she turned to the Wests and gave them a bag, and said, “enjoy!” Harriet West thanked her and the woman left.
Grocery & Supermaketaustintalks.org

Austin grocery store reopens

Austin’s ALDI grocery store cut the ribbon for their grand reopening Thursday. The recently remodeled store, located at 5926 W. Fillmore St., closed for renovations June 2 as part of an ongoing nationwide update and expansion to existing ALDI grocery stores, the company said in a press release. The store...
Agriculture Online

Saving rural grocery stores

Welcome to the Successful Farming Podcast. I'm Jodi Henke. I grew up in a really small town of about a thousand people. We had two grocery stores when I was a little kid, and eventually that went down to one. It changed local ownership three times, but shortly after I graduated from high school, the final owners decided they couldn't keep up with the store anymore and it closed for good. Well, this same scenario is and has been happening for years all over the country, but there is work being done to help communities keep their local food markets. Joining me on this podcast is Erica Blair. She is the program manager of the Rural Grocery Initiative at Kansas State University. Erica, first of all, tell us what your program is all about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy