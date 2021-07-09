Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Karen’s Korner: Halliday notices the neighbors

By Karen Dums
APG of Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may have noticed them for a while now, but didn’t act as if. They’ve been in residence for about a month at least, but Thursday past as I was unloading hay from the wagon to the elevator to be stacked safely in the mow I noticed him staring – he stood there for a good 15 minutes, probably wondering what those things were. It was also the first day the pullets were out and about. He probably noticed them too. Amberlinks are escape artists and had actually gone under the fence so there was much to keep an eye on. I tend to pay attention to things large and small, call it “mom radar” if you wish – the hawk overhead, dubbed Phyllis by our granddaughter – as well as a head count of how many calves are behind the pasture fence, plus assuring pullets had not become Phyllis’ lunch…

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmanian#Frolicksome#Amberlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestylesouthernminn.com

MOLAND NEWS: A Fourth of July barbecue at Jeff and Karen's

Happy 50th birthday to my first nephew, Chris Aase, who celebrates his birthday July 10. Wow – it’s so hard to believe it was 50 years ago when he was born. Have a great birthday, Chris. Happy birthday wishes also go out to David Wetzstein, Art Hasert, Becky Engel, Dan...
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Karen's Korner: Only mad dogs and Englishmen

Add in the farmer making hay. It fits, doesn’t it?. “Only mad dogs and Englishmen venture out in the mid-day sun.” is a quote attributed to Rudyard Kipling (author of “The Jungle Book to name one). But I find it applicable for the farmer making hay as well. Hot, dry weather is necessary for haymaking and unless one owns a big old tractor with a cab fitted with an air conditioning unit, even tractor driving is hot work. In the words of Mr. T “pity the fool” who has to ride the wagon when one is making small square bales since stacking them as they come out the shoot is hotter work still. And then there’s the unloading off the wagon and piling in the mow. Those up above get a double dose of heat methinks, but high 80’s or low 90’s temperatured days are considered “haymakers” and so it goes.
Kernersville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Korner's Folly to have herb, flower program

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, will present Historical Herbs & Flowers from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. The program, part of Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor series, is presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed in collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. During the Victorian era,...
PetsAPG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

I have a secret to tell and I was wondering if you could keep it. You look like you'd be a good secret-keeper! Just between you and me, I have no teeth and sometimes my tongue sticks out. Shhhh! Don't tell anyone that!. I can show you a silly picture...
Houston, TXourtribune.com

There’s something for everyone at Hi Neighbor

One of the many activities offered by Hi Neighbor Club Kingwood is “Lunch at the Club” which takes place each month at the Golf Club of Houston. One of the ways to “stay young” is to be active, have a busy social life and enjoy many friends. This is certainly true of these dynamic women who share a delicious meal together, have lots of conversation and plenty of laughter.
MusicPort Arthur News

KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t you just love the word, “cool?”

Having to wear a long-sleeved shirt out on our deck along with our coffees in the upcoming fall and winter mornings makes me “happy as a clam!”. Adding a little pine-cone and pine branches in our little chimnea for a few hours runs off with the smoke, hopefully also taking away some bees and mosquitoes.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Neighbor to Neighbor

A young family is in need of a recliner, two love seats and two dressers. #417. A young couple is in need of a love seat, recliner, small kitchen table/chairs and two dressers. #418. Can you help? If you have furniture to donate, please call 715.539.2666. Do you have a...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
Rehoboth Beach, DEgoodmenproject.com

I Was a Lost Boy, Too

His name was Patrick and he was lost. And he wasn’t just lost, he was hopelessly, frantically lost and no one saw him. He was running around the Merry-Go-Round in Funland, just inside the Boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach, among the sweaty throngs of shore-dwellers who have long since left the sandy beaches, have gorged themselves on Grotto’s Pizza and Thrasher’s fries and were playing for tickets.
Theater & DanceAPG of Wisconsin

Blue Hills UU speaker asks them to 'dance in the desert'

Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists will once again meet via Zoom on Sunday in order to hear a service conducted by the Rev. Erin Walter of Austin, Texas. Walter asks listeners to “Dance in the Desert” amid attempts to return to normal after the isolation of 2020. Drawing upon the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke and scripture, as well as her own spiritual practice of music-making, Walter will reflect on how to endure ongoing struggle while embracing joy along the way. The service will include the diverse musical sources of Walter and she encourages those attending to bring a tambourine.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Old Man at a Thrift Store, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A horrible woman insulted a man at a store who wanted to buy the same couch she did, but she ends up regretting her actions in the most surprising way. One day, Robert noticed that his trusty couch was getting pretty old and decided to start saving for a new one. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his former employer's company went bankrupt and hadn’t been able to find anything permanent in this market.
Petscouriercountry.com

Kunze’s Korner: Enjoy summer

It’s hard to believe that we are already deep into the summer with the end of July not far away. Time flies when you are having fun. I hope that all of you are enjoying the vast array of nature’s beauty in the wild, in your garden and in your own backyard. There is much activity to witness if you are willing to pay attention to it — and that means taking a few minutes here and there to do so.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

The Kordes Korner

This photo was taken in the 1920’s and shows a rare view. This is the north side of Seventh Street looking west. It shows the Garden City Garage at the far right and the little house attached initially was used by the owners of the garage but then had a series of businesses in it. Beyond this house, looking west, is completely empty. Today on the site of the Garden City Garage is a new three story building and stores extend westward along the north side of Seventh Street.
RecipesAPG of Wisconsin

Annie's Culinary Corner: Small but special summer plate

Many years ago, while assisting visiting chefs demonstrating their creations at Kowalski’s “The Next Level” cooking school, I recalled and am finally sharing this simply wonderful pasta dish by Adrian Keyser. He used imported Italian penne, but this is a great opportunity to use whole wheat or other whole grain...
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Us, stain glass, and the church

Some of you go to churches that have stain glass windows in them. If your church does not, then look for them in other churches around your community. Stain glass is very beautiful and the different colors and shapes of glass are put together in just the right way to make a lovely picture of some kind – usually a scene from the Bible if the window in a church. Imagine you are a color and shape in such a window. What color and shape would you be? By yourself you would just be a piece of glass, but together with the other pieces of glass, the artist would make you into something very special and unique – a work of art. The artist needs each piece of individual stained glass working with the other pieces to make the picture complete.
LifestyleAPG of Wisconsin

Turning 60 on the trail

This week and next I will be writing to you about a backpacking trip that I just came home from on a 62-mile section of the North Country Trail. This adventure was a personal challenge that I actually told very few people about before I left home as I was not sure that I could make it. Back in the ‘90s I round-trip hiked this section twice in the winter and twice in the summer.
PoliticsAPG of Wisconsin

Weiss Library offers many summer activities

The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has many activities for children and adults to enjoy. On Tuesday, July 20, at 10:15 a.m. the library hosts its weekly Outdoor Storytime with Nina from Northwest Connection Family Resources. Later that evening at 6:30 p.m. the monthly Trivia Tuesday convenes virtually via Zoom. Topics will include Tails and Tales, Fourth of July 1970s trivia, July history and more. To register, go to forms.gle/8QYNUEpYR694sFjz9. Remember to scroll to the bottom and click “Submit.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy