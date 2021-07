Welcome to luxury living at Fox Point. This home has been completely redone over 2 years ago. Upon entering you are in the Living Room. The fireplace to the right will keep you toast on cold night, there are bamboo wood floors, surround sound speaks and a beautiful chandelier. There is a chandelier in every room, bathroom and closet. I have only seen this in a luxury hotel that I stayed in once upon a time. The kitchen/dining room has stainless appliances, stone tile backsplash and bamboo wood floors. The Master Bathroom has a gorgeous soaking tub and a stand alone tiles shower. All vanities are marble and with twin sinks in the Master Bedroom. The home is heated by natural gas. All appliances are 2 years old, the HVAC system is 5 years old. There is a low lot rent of $400- a month.