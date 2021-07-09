Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Glamorgan mark centenary with Prince of Wales visit

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince of Wales visited Glamorgan County Cricket Club on Friday to mark its celebration of 100 years as a first-class county. Prince Charles, who has been patron of Glamorgan since 1986, was greeted by club representatives and local school children. He unveiled a plaque on the Sophia Gardens outfield...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#The Prince#Centenary#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Edward is the Queen's blue-eyed boy! Earl of Wessex was 'always his parents' favourite' despite seeming a 'bit wet and a tad irritating to the rest of us', royal biographer claims

The Queen's favourite child is Prince Edward, not Prince Andrew, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duke of York, 61, has long been considered Her Majesty's favourite son, with the pair remaining exceptionally close despite all his public mishaps. But according to royal author Matthew Dennison, the monarch's blue-eyed boy...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will make Prince Edward next Duke of Edinburgh’, according to Queen’s former aide

The Prince of Wales is expected to pass down his role as the Duke of Edinburgh to his younger brother, the Earl of Wessex, according to the Queen’s former aide.Prince Charles inherited his late father’s role earlier this year after Prince Philip’s death in April.It has long been suspected that the title would be passed down to Prince Edward, but Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen, has said that it will not happen for a few years.“That Prince Edward will become The Duke of Edinburgh in the next reign was his father’s and is his mother’s wishes and...
U.K.BBC

Thwack! Charles shows off his sporting skills in Wales visit

Prince Charles showed off his sporty side on the last day of a tour of Wales. The royal enjoyed a spot of football, cricket and bowls and even found time for a visit to a pub. Scoring a goal on a visit to a football academy in Cardiff he showed England just what he's got.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

It's not just mums who go to Iceland! Prince Charles looks in high spirits as he kick-starts his week-long visit to Wales with a visit to the supermarket's headquarters in Deeside

Prince Charles looked in high spirits as he visited Iceland Foods headquarters in north Wales today. The Prince of Wales, 73, who donned a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, kick-started day one of his week-long visit to Wales with a visit to the supermarket's HQ in Deeside.
SportsBBC

County Championship: Northamptonshire battle to draw with Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four):. Northamptonshire 215 & 250-5 Keogh 71*, Gouldstone 67*; Neser 3-52 Glamorgan: 462-4 dec: Carlson 170*, C Cooke 133*, Labuschagne 77; Procter 3-77 Glamorgan (16 pts) drew with Northants (10 pts) Nine-man Northamptonshire pulled off a remarkable rearguard action as they...
U.K.The Independent

Prince Charles steps in cow pat at Great Yorkshire Show

Prince Charles put his foot in it when he stepped in a cow pat while inspecting some cattle at the Great Yorkshire Show. The Prince of Wales was filmed wiping his shoe on the grass after treading in the dung. Anne Tully, from Devon, was judging the show and later...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

The Queen Mother glued to Dad's Army the night before. Charles's 'knock 'em dead' note to Diana. 14-year-old David Cameron camped out in The Mall. Forty years on, everything you didn't know about the wedding of the century

In glorious July sunshine, the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, 40 years ago this month, provided Britain with a rare blast of celebration during a difficult summer. Nearly ten per cent of the British workforce was unemployed, interest rates were over 14 per cent, and both were...
Celebritiestatler.com

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall host ‘A Starry Night in the Nilgiri Hills’

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosted a party at Lancaster House last night as they toasted the success of the Elephant Family's 'CoExistence' campaign. The charity, which was founded by Camilla's late brother Mark Shand, had installed a herd of 100 elephant statues across London in the past few weeks, with money raised for the cause by those buying the artworks. Guests in attendance at the al fresco gathering (dubbed ‘A Starry Night in the Nilgiri Hills’) included hot couple Alexa Chung and Orson Fry, mother-daughter duo Yasmin and Amber LeBon and Holly Candy, with performances from Tom Odell and Katherine Jenkins. They were also treated to a screening of Sir David Attenborough's documentary, The Year Earth Changed, followed by an auction led by Lord Harry Dalmeny, UK Chairman of Sotheby’s and the father of Tatler's current cover star, Delphi Primrose.
Agriculturetatler.com

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall descend on the king of agricultural shows

As society reopens, life gets increasingly busy for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple spent Wednesday evening at ‘A Starry Night in the Nilgiri Hills’ at London’s spectacular Lancaster House raising funds for the Elephant Family – then, on Thursday morning, it was onwards to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Show, an annual three-day spectacular (this year upped to four days).
CelebritiesThe Independent

Prince Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered car in Wales

Prince Charles tested out a hydrogen-powered car while visiting the manufacturer of the vehicle, Riversimple, as part of his week-long trip to Wales. Video posted to the Clarence House Twitter account shows the Prince of Wales, a long-time environmental activist, taking the wheel of a green-coloured, two-seat Rasa model. “The...
Home & GardenCosmopolitan

Prince Charles' reaction to accidentally stepping in cow pat is everything

We all know the Royal Family are big fans of the great outdoors, what with Her Majesty still horse riding like a trooper in her 90s, and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, having previously built a garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Prince Charles is also a big nature lover too, but unfortunately during a recent visit to the Great Yorkshire Show, he had a slight misstep... and trod in a cowpat.
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy