Phillips Seafood owners' 23-acre Maryland estate heads to auction with no reserve

By Melody Simmons
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Maryland's most opulent estates, owned by the family behind the Phillips Seafood crabcake empire, has hit the auction block with no base bidding price. The 23-acre Friary on the Severn in Annapolis will be auctioned online over six days beginning Aug. 12 after sitting unsold on the market for six years. The move to sell through Concierge Auction will allow international marketing of the residential property, the lead Realtor said Friday.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 2

