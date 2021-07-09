People on the Move

Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust. Hance Myers has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust. In this role, Hance will work with individuals and families in Houston to develop comprehensive wealth management strategies and solutions that are unique to their needs and tied to their life goals. Northern Trust clients benefit from a holistic approach that includes; asset management, private banking, wealth transfer, fiduciary services, tax management, philanthropy, family communication and more. Hance previously held the role of President and Chief Compliance Officer at Heikkinen Energy Advisors. After beginning his career in the fixed income bond industry and then as a practicing attorney, he spent the last 25 years in the energy sector, in both an investment and corporate capacity. Hance is a graduate of Louisiana State University and received his Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law. Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management.