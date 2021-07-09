Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President and Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust. Hance Myers has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust. In this role, Hance will work with individuals and families in Houston to develop comprehensive wealth management strategies and solutions that are unique to their needs and tied to their life goals. Northern Trust clients benefit from a holistic approach that includes; asset management, private banking, wealth transfer, fiduciary services, tax management, philanthropy, family communication and more. Hance previously held the role of President and Chief Compliance Officer at Heikkinen Energy Advisors. After beginning his career in the fixed income bond industry and then as a practicing attorney, he spent the last 25 years in the energy sector, in both an investment and corporate capacity. Hance is a graduate of Louisiana State University and received his Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law. Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banking#Asset Management#Heikkinen Energy Advisors#Juris Doctorate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Other institutional investors have also...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management launches ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) launched a new ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions are donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 140,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $723,000 Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Alliance Sells 1,583 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Life Storage worth $49,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy