Exclusive: Jon Hamm's 'Confess, Fletch' Adds Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo and Ayden Mayeri

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Lorenza Izzo (Knock Knock) and Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming) are set to join Jon Hamm in the new Fletch movie from Miramax and director Greg Mottola, Collider has exclusively learned. Confess, Fletch is a reboot that closely follows the plot of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

