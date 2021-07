EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. Since WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, no other series was given another run for a second season and it would be the first time for a Disney Plus TV Show of Marvel to have one and this time, it would be Loki, and here is what to expect should there be Season 2 of the canon series of everyone’s favorite trickster.