‘Summer in the City of Roses’ review: Michelle Ruiz Keil’s novel infuses the mythology of ’90s Portland
Michelle Ruiz Keil draws from Greek mythology, Grimm’s fairy tales, and the Latin-American tradition of magical realism for her sophomore novel, Summer in the City of Roses. The gorgeously-written novel is one of those books that straddles the line between young adult fiction and literary fiction, although some readers might struggle with the more fairy tale-ish plot twists.www.theyoungfolks.com
Comments / 0