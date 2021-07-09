Cancel
Books & Literature

‘Summer in the City of Roses’ review: Michelle Ruiz Keil’s novel infuses the mythology of ’90s Portland

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Ruiz Keil draws from Greek mythology, Grimm’s fairy tales, and the Latin-American tradition of magical realism for her sophomore novel, Summer in the City of Roses. The gorgeously-written novel is one of those books that straddles the line between young adult fiction and literary fiction, although some readers might struggle with the more fairy tale-ish plot twists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Sand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer In The City#Book Review#Mythology#Reviewer#Greek#Latin American
