Cambridge School Board Reverses Itself On Indians Moniker Again
The Cambridge Central School District board of education has reversed its decision to retire its "Indians" name and logo. By a 3 to 2 vote, the Cambridge Central School District has decided to keep its “Indians” nickname. The school board in Washington County, New York voted in a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting Thursday night to rescind a June 17th resolution dropping its mascot and logo — a stereotypical image of a Native American man’s profile.www.wamc.org
