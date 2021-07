SIUE’s Dr. Earleen Patterson Named Assoc. Vice Chancellor For Student Opportunities, Equity, Diversity And Inclusion

For Jacari Henderson, going to work at SIU was all about service and giving back to an institution that has done so much for her personally and professionally. A Carbondale native, Henderson works as director of compliance in Intercollegiate Athletics at SIU. She started working at SIU as a student at the Recreation Center in 2009, before moving into positions as an academic mentor in the Saluki Summer Bridge program, a graduate assistant in TRiO Student Support Services, Admissions Coordinator in 2018 recruiting in Missouri and Metro East of Illinois, and as a coordinator in her current office. She became the director of that office this year.