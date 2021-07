Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ11) paired up with a Pennsylvania Republican to sponsor a bill in the House of Representatives to better protect federal judges and their immediate families. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2021, named for the son of a New Jersey judge who was killed in the family’s home in 2020, has companion bipartisan legislation in the Senate that was introduced by New Jersey Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker earlier this week.