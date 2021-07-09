Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

NEW YORK - Bug experts want to change the common name of the gypsy moth because it's considered an ethnic slur and they're asking the public to help them. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past, they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.