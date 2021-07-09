Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year. The CDC stresses students benefit from in-person learning and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority.

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Etiquette#Cdc#Tyler#Localities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsciencealert.com

99% of Current US COVID-19 Deaths Have One Major Thing in Common

Almost all of the COVID-19 deaths in the US are among those who are unvaccinated, an Associated Press analysis found. While over 853,000 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in May, less than 1,200 of them or about 0.1 percent were people who were fully vaccinated, the AP found using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has first confirmed case of Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department reported the county’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant today (July 14). Brianne Zwiener, the Health Department’s public information officer, said she could not provide any specific information about the person who had been diagnosed with the Delta variant or whether the case was still active.
Public Healthwgno.com

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Public Healtheatthis.com

CDC Just Warned of "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated"

Today, the CDC chief warned of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." As the Delta variant becomes the dominant one worldwide, cases are rising in the USA in almost every state, but most dangerously in states with the lowest vaccination rates. Where exactly? Read on to see where Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said were the latest hot spots, during today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee County Health Department promotes CDC guidance for schools

The Kankakee County Health Department is advising local schools to follow recent back-to-school guidance which was released by the CDC and backed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education. According to a Thursday news release from the KCHD, schools should continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts,...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department of Public Health Adopts CDC COVID-19 Prevention School Guidance

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy