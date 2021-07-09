Cancel
NGHOI design studio's 'chill out chair' is a relaxing park bench for one

Cover picture for the articleNGHOI studio shows its ‘chill out chair‘ as part of milan design week 2021. the beijing-based designer takes inspiration from the casual and unrestrained posture of a park bench. most people, when sitting alone in the park, will spread their arms on the wide backrest. now this posture can be brought indoors with a single seat. the back of the chair spreads out like wings, naturally guiding us to relax. while the prototype was first conceived in 2019, the pandemic has given it a fresh meaning — with its broad dimensions, the chair offers the perfect condition for social distancing.

