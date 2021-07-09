NGHOI design studio's 'chill out chair' is a relaxing park bench for one

Contractor: hondaGREEN, Yamada-komuten, hondaGREEN. Designing between landscape and interior - The hair salon we designed is located on the Ground floor of a 34-year-old building, which is a 5-story building with a steel flamed structure, facing the slope near Atami City Hall in Shizuoka Prefecture. Atami City is famous for its hot springs. The site adjacent to the south side (lower side) is a public facility planning site facing the intersection, but it is very open because no building has been built now. So, this building gets a lot of sightlines(even though it does not face the intersection). Also, even if public facilities are built in the future, we considered that it is unlikely the building will be built near the boundary because it is a vast site.