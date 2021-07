Rachel Zegler must be living the dream right about now. She has a starring role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, a performance that early buzz is already raving about. But before that performance is even seen by most people, she's already joining a comic book movie universe with a role in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and last but not least, she's been cast as Disney's live-action Snow White. She's shown just how excited she is to have landed that role already, and now she's gone straight to the source to help her give the best performance possible. She went to Walt Disney World.