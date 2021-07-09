Cancel
CDC: Vaccinated Teachers, Students Don’t Need Masks

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The move comes as the CDC continues to relax its COVID-19 guidelines and as the country sees an overall decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Children as young as 12 are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CDC is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and students who a eligible. It is also not offering guidance on how teachers can know which student students are vaccinated and how parents will know which teachers are vaccinated.

