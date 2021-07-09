Howard the Duck Cameo in Marvel's First What If...? Footage Has Fans Excited

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...? has arrived, and an appearance from Howard the Duck has left many Marvel fans particularly excited. Created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik, Howard first began appearing in Marvel comic books starting in 1973. An anthropomorphic duck living in a human-dominated world, Howard was also the star of his own live-action movie released in 1986.

