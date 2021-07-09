Howard the Duck Cameo in Marvel's First What If...? Footage Has Fans Excited

The Toho Movie Channel released a conference for the movie, Belle or Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, that streamed live a few hours ago. The Belle conference showed us more clips from the movie and a new song. This movie looks so beautiful and exciting and I’m loving the music. Kaho Nakamura has such an amazing voice. This is definitely a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. We even get a dance scene with Belle and the Beast in an empty palace and an invasion in the palace that we’ve seen from a previous trailer. If you want to see where the new footage is, you can find it at 11:00. Belle is another movie from director, Mamoru Hosoda, featuring a virtual world. Hosoda brought us Summer Wars back in 2009 and it was such an amazing movie. I think Belle will be just as memorable.