Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lethal Weapon 5 and Goonies 2 Probably Won't Happen Following Richard Donner's Death

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Donner's recent passing likely means we'll never see Lethal Weapon 5 or The Goonies 2. Donner, whose many other key credits include helming Superman and The Omen, was very well known as the director of the Lethal Weapons movies and The Goonies. Sadly, Donner died this week at the age of 91, and given his plans to soon return to the director's chair, the news came as a big shock for many fans.

movieweb.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Feldman
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal Weapon#The Daily Telegraph#Dread Central#Lethal Finale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Danny Glover’s Touching Tribute to Film Director Richard Donner After His Death: ‘My Heart is Broken’

“Lethal Weapon” star Danny Glover is heartbroken over the death of film director Richard Donner. The two worked together in the “Lethal Weapon” series. But outside of the series, Donner established himself as one of Hollywood’s greats. Glover worked with Donner on all four of the “Lethal Weapon” films, helping...
MoviesNME

Richard Donner’s greatest films – from ‘The Omen’ to ‘Lethal Weapon’

Horror, action adventure, comedy and Mel Gibson – the filmography of Richard Donner, who has sadly passed at the age of 91, dominated cinema screens for decades. He was a director with vision and guile – and as crucial to the telling of ’80s Hollywood as any filmmaker who doesn’t have the surname Spielberg. Here’s a guide to his very best work…
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Mel Gibson On ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Richard Donner’s Passing: “Magnanimous Of Heart And Soul”

Mel Gibson was broken up by the passing today of longtime Lethal Weapon collaborator Richard Donner. They made four Lethal Weapon films together with Danny Glover, starting with the first in 1987 that made Gibson a superstar. The four films together grossed over $952 million, the last coming in 1998. Gibson and Donner also collaborated on Conspiracy Theory, in which Gibson starred with Julia Roberts, and Maverick, which Gibson starred in with Jodie Foster. That puts their total film collaborations well over $1 billion, and they were very close.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Richard Donner: Director and master of cinematic blockbusters

Richard Donner, who has died aged 91, was a Hollywood director and master of the blockbuster, from Superman to movie series including The Omen and Lethal Weapon. As a producer, he was also responsible for launching the X-Men films.After 15 years in television and a handful of unremarkable movies, he took the box office by storm with The Omen (1976), a supernatural horror picture released in the wake of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.In it, Lee Remick plays an American diplomat’s wife, unaware that her baby son was stillborn and that her husband (played by Gregory Peck) has replaced him...
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Remembering Richard Donner

Director Richard Donner passed away at the age of 91 on July 5. While his name may not carry the weight of Martin Scorese or Steven Spielberg, he is a significant filmmaker in his own right, with such films as “Superman,” “The Omen,” “Lethal Weapon” and “The Goonies” to his credit.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And 10 Other Great Richard Donner Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some directors whose names alone are synonymous with adventure, thrills, and all other emotions we seek at the movies and I firmly believe that the late Richard Donner is such a filmmaker. The man who helped bring Superman to the big screen in one of the most cherished DC movies of all time, helmed all four action-packed installments of the Lethal Weapon movies, and directed many other undisputed classics passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. In honor of his lasting legacy, and we have compiled what we believe are the best Richard Donner movies with info on where they are streaming or available to rent online, starting with the movie that made the world believe a man could fly.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
Moviesepicstream.com

John Wick Chapter 4: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially started shooting, according to an image of a title banner that simply reads ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, which was shared by a newcomer to the franchise, actor Shamier Anderson, on Instagram. The fourth film in the ‘sleeper hit' franchise will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the infamous, sleek-suited, and sharp-shooting assassin John Wick, who still has the biggest target on his back within the assassin underworld. The franchise started with somewhat humble beginnings and a simple premise: a grieving widower avenges the death of a puppy posthumously gifted to him by his late wife, thus plunging him back into a dark underworld he once promised he’d never return to.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
MoviesPopculture

Nicolas Cage's New Movie Has Nearly Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage is back in movie theaters nationwide this weekend, and his latest flick is getting rave reviews. Cage's filmography has taken a big turn since the mid-2000s, with the Academy Award winner abandoning major studio flicks like Ghost Rider and National Treasure for a string of independent, small-budget movies (many of which are released on demand). Several of his last few projects have garnered buzz, including the horror epic Mandy, sci-fi mind-bender Color out of Space and animatronic slasher Willy's Wonderland. However, his new movie, Pig, is also getting rave reviews on top of the media attention, per Rotten Tomatoes.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...

Comments / 2

Community Policy