Lethal Weapon 5 and Goonies 2 Probably Won't Happen Following Richard Donner's Death
Richard Donner's recent passing likely means we'll never see Lethal Weapon 5 or The Goonies 2. Donner, whose many other key credits include helming Superman and The Omen, was very well known as the director of the Lethal Weapons movies and The Goonies. Sadly, Donner died this week at the age of 91, and given his plans to soon return to the director's chair, the news came as a big shock for many fans.movieweb.com
