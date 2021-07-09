Cancel
Lavaca County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lavaca The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central DeWitt County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hallettsville, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks, Vienna, Koerth, Mont, Vsetin, Worthing, Hope, Wied, Breslau and Witting. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

