Potential Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems Market Report 2021 Insights with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2210GoogleÂ , AppleÂ , HERE MapsÂ , BroadcomÂ , IndoorAtalsÂ

The bicycle gearbox system market is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Globally, there has been a rise in the number of commuters who prefer bicycles for their everyday activities. This is attributed to rising fuel prices and the need to reduce the air pollution caused by automobiles. For instance, many people in Europe now prefer bicycles to work. Besides, governments and municipal bodies in the region are constructing bicycle-friendly streets. Similarly, China is observing an increase in the number of commuters using battery-operated bicycles. With the growing adoption of bicycles, the demand for bicycle gearboxes will increase during the forecast period.