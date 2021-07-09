Flood Warning issued for Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 pm EDT. Target Area: Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Shawsheen River At Andover affecting Essex County. Neponset River At Norwood affecting Norfolk and Suffolk Counties. .Tropical Storm Elsa has brought significant rainfall to the region, resulting in sharp rises in some area rivers. Minor flooding is forecast for the Sudbury, Shawsheen and Neponset Rivers in Massachusetts. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neponset River At Norwood. * Until this evening. * At 11:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage by early evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Neponset River in Norwood.