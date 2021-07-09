Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 pm EDT. Target Area: Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Shawsheen River At Andover affecting Essex County. Neponset River At Norwood affecting Norfolk and Suffolk Counties. .Tropical Storm Elsa has brought significant rainfall to the region, resulting in sharp rises in some area rivers. Minor flooding is forecast for the Sudbury, Shawsheen and Neponset Rivers in Massachusetts. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neponset River At Norwood. * Until this evening. * At 11:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage by early evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Neponset River in Norwood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
State
Massachusetts State
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Andover, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Norton Ma#Neponset Rivers#Norton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Portland, ORPosted by
CNN

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

(CNN) — Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds. Officers did not locate...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy