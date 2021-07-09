Cancel
Middlesex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 500 AM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sudbury River At Saxonville. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 10.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding will affect portions of Shore and Pelham Island Roads as well as River Road in Wayland. Flooding will also begin to impact Route 20 at Route 27. Other low lying areas along the river will experience flooding.

