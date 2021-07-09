Novelis Moving Its Global HQ To One Phipps Plaza Project

Novelis will move its global corporate headquarters to the Phipps Plaza mall redevelopment project, owner Simon Property Group announced on Thursday. The aluminum production and recycling company will occupy 90,000 square feet of One Phipps Plaza, the 13-story, 350,000-square-foot office portion of the Buckhead development, which broke ground in 2018. The company is on schedule to open the office next summer and will house 500 Buckhead-based employees at the site, according to Simon. Novelis is currently headquartered about half-a-mile west, at Two Alliance Center.