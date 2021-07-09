Cancel
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County scouting groups preparing for next season despite national membership decline

By Mekena Rodriguez
KBTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Boy and Girl Scout troops are looking forward to the fall season as membership numbers start to increase from last year. “We have seen that people have put their membership on hold. It’s been a very delicate balance of them balancing work life, personal life, and at-home school during this time,” said Sarah Elfers Girl Scouts Membership Team Lead. “We have seen an increase of people returning to in-person activities with all our summer camps completely booked.”

