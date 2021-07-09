Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nina Agdal’s Secret to Health and Wellness Starts With Forgiveness

wmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I wanted to create The Agdal Method to start spreading the word that it’s not about how long you spend in the gym, going to a workout for 60 minutes and torturing yourself, or only drinking green juices and eating lettuce,” says supermodel Nina Agdal of her fitness and nutrition app, which launched in March 2020. The 29-year-old Danish model’s wellness philosophy, which centers around happiness, is a holistic approach, influenced by what Agdal learned at integrated nutrition school where she studied to become a certified health coach. “What’s going on in your personal life, and your relationships, your finances, has to do with what’s going on your plate and how much exercise you’re getting in on a weekly basis.”

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Agdal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Fitness#Nutrition#Exercise#Danish#Sports Illustrated#Swimsuit#Lightbox Jewelry#Guerlain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Celebrities
Related
YogaPosted by
EatThis

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Exact Outdoor Workout to Stay Fit

Kate Hudson has lost an impressive 25 pounds amid the pandemic by sticking to the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) plan. Now that she's shed the weight she wanted to lose, the actor is focused on toning up, sharing her often grueling workouts with fans on Instagram. The star's latest obsession? A water weight-based workout that tones her core, arms, and hips.
Celebritiesnewbeauty.com

Jessica Biel Is Launching a Health and Wellness Brand

As People reports, actress and mother of two Jessica Biel is starting a new wellness venture, and the inspiration behind the brand started with her experience buying teething products for her children. “You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn’t fit my values as a mom,” she tells People.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Ashley Graham on the Power of Affirmations and How to Self-Tan Like a Pro

Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
Weight LossPosted by
Us Weekly

Brittany Cartwright Hits the Gym Amid ‘Postpartum Weight Loss Journey’: Time to ‘Sweat’

Getting her sweat on! Three months after giving birth, Brittany Cartwright gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her weight loss journey. “Every story is different and this is mine,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Friday, July 16, mirror selfie on her Instagram Story. “I’m going to be in here every single day. (Maybe one day off lol.) #postpartumweightlossjourney.”
YogaPosted by
E! News

Selena Gomez’s Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!. Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?. The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok and it's enough to have us feeling just a little tired before we even start, but also simultaneously makes us want to become her gym buddy for life. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]."
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy