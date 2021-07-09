Nina Agdal’s Secret to Health and Wellness Starts With Forgiveness

“I wanted to create The Agdal Method to start spreading the word that it’s not about how long you spend in the gym, going to a workout for 60 minutes and torturing yourself, or only drinking green juices and eating lettuce,” says supermodel Nina Agdal of her fitness and nutrition app, which launched in March 2020. The 29-year-old Danish model’s wellness philosophy, which centers around happiness, is a holistic approach, influenced by what Agdal learned at integrated nutrition school where she studied to become a certified health coach. “What’s going on in your personal life, and your relationships, your finances, has to do with what’s going on your plate and how much exercise you’re getting in on a weekly basis.”