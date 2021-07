BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run for Toronto to lead the Blue Jays to a 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader. Ryu went the full seven innings, striking out four and walking one in his first shutout since May 7, 2019. The Blue Jays have won three straight. Kolby Allard allowed five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in taking the loss for Texas, which has dropped four in a row and eight of its last 11.