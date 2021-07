CANTON — Kaiden Schneider of Bullard carded a 2-over par 74 on Thursday to win first place in the Boys 15-18 Division of the NTPGA East Medalist Tour stop at the Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.

Schneider won the tournament by eight strokes.

In the same division, Bullard's Kyle Schneider checked in at 89, which put him in fifth place.

The tour will continue on Sunday with a stop the Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.