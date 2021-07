We often reach for whole grains to get our fiber fix, protein to keep us full, and veggies for lots of vital nutrients. But are we overlooking beans?. They might not be the sexiest of foods, but beans are more versatile and nutritious than you’d think. Not only do they pack more fiber (sometimes even more than many grains, cereals, and pastas), but they also come with additional perks: They’re high in protein, low in fat, and full of other important micronutrients such as zinc and iron.