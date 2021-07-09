Jacksonville Rotary Club to host Par 3 Night Tournament

Progress file photo

The Jacksonville Rotary Club will be hosting a Par 3 Night Tournament beginning at 8 p.m. on July 23 at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club (14499 U.S. Hwy. 79 East).

The registration fee is $500 for a four-player team.

Hole sponsorships are available for $200 per hole.

To sign up to play, or to sponsor a hole, contact gfs1865@outlook.com. For more information phone (903) 399-3300.

Hole In One contest

The Rotary Club will also be offering a Hole In One Contest.

The dates to compete and qualify are July 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

In addition, on July 18 competition will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.

For $25 golfers will get five balls, or attempts at sinking an ace.

Daily qualifiers (Hole In One and Closest to the Pin) will advance to compete in the final qualifying round, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 23.

The final round will take place on Hole 15 and will utilize a women's and a men's tee box.

Golfers must be at least 18-years old to take part in this contest.