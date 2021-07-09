Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

Our nesting mamas continue to come ashore under the cover of darkness. But when our patients are ready to head in the opposite direction it’s in the daylight, on an outgoing tide. Last week two Kemp’s, “Njord” and “Shamrock” along with one of the few “spice girls” still in rehab, little green “Cumin” went home. Both Kemp’s had experienced a ride more terrifying than anything you would find at any theme park, and by some miracle, they lived to tell the tale. They made it through a dredge. Although significantly banged up and traumatized, with a lot of TLC by our staff they’re swimming free again. Cumin joined them after needing a little extra time to recover following her admittance over the winter as a cold stun. We release our patients as soon as possible after Dr. Harms pronounces them ready to go, and there are several more hoping he’ll stop by their tanks on his next trip to give them the good news. We do not announce the details of a release, but many visitors have been surprised and elated when they see us in our SEA TURTLE HOSPITAL blues coming over the dune. They know why we’re there and what’s going to happen next. Maybe you’ll get lucky and be at the right place at the right time over the next few months.