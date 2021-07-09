Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

By VideoElephant
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Endangered Species#East Coast Park#Hawksbill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Place
Asia
Country
Singapore
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldFlight Global.com

Koh Samui reopens to muted response, under pandemic’s shadow

The second phase of Thailand’s reopening got off to a tepid start amid a surge in coronavirus infections, with officials still optimistic about an ambitious plan open up the whole country by end-October. The ‘Samui Plus’ travel arrangement, which allows vaccinated tourists to enter Koh Samui and other cities in...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Three Thai resort islands reopened under 'Samui Plus'

BANGKOK (July 15): After Phuket, Thailand today reopened three of its resort islands in Surat Thani province — Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao — to fully vaccinated foreign travellers. Ths islands opened their doors under the “Samui Plus” concept, an extension of the “Phuket Sandbox”, to revive the...
Petsgamepur.com

What do Sea Turtles eat in Minecraft?

Sea Turtles are cute, peaceful mobs in Minecraft that don’t do much to make their presence known. For the most part, they tend to just move around the sandy beaches and open waters aimlessly as they go on with their life. If you want to interact with Sea Turtles, you will need to get their attention with food, like many other mobs in the game. However, they are not going to come to you if you are offering them Wheat. Here is what Sea Turtles eat in Minecraft.
Animalshometownnewsbrevard.com

UF: Protect sea turtles and their nests during the summer holidays

STATEWIDE — University of Florida scientists and extension faculty at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) are reminding Florida residents and visitors to be mindful of sea turtle nests on the beach over the summer months. Sea turtle nesting season is well underway. The nesting season began March...
AnimalsSt. Augustine Record

AROUND ANASTASIA ISLAND: Why sea turtles need us to clean the beaches

Most beachgoers remove their belongings and trash at the end of their beach fun, but there are always remnants of a busy weekend left on the sand — paper and plastic bags and straws, cigarette butts, food particles and other objects. At this time of the year — sea turtle...
AnimalsEarth & Sky

Love sea turtles? Here are 7 cool facts

Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. Check out this list of seven things you might not already know about the much loved marine reptiles, from NOAA Fisheries. 1. In many parts of the world, hawksbills are threatened by hunting for their beautiful shell. Also known as “tortoise shell,” it is used...
AnimalsThegardenisland.com

CRITTER: Meet our sleepy sea turtles

As a marine biologist and teacher, I often get calls from the public letting me know that there is a dead sea turtle up on the beach here in Hawai‘i. My response to the concerned caller is “the turtle may look dead but it is more than likely just sleeping.” Most of the time we see the sea turtles here in Hawai‘i, called honu, out in the shallow water cruising the surface peacefully or diving down to feed on seaweed. Because sea turtles are reptiles, not fish they have to breathe air but they can stay underwater for more than 30 minutes on one breath of air.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Animalsvisitpender.com

The latest news from the sea turtle hospital

Our nesting mamas continue to come ashore under the cover of darkness. But when our patients are ready to head in the opposite direction it’s in the daylight, on an outgoing tide. Last week two Kemp’s, “Njord” and “Shamrock” along with one of the few “spice girls” still in rehab, little green “Cumin” went home. Both Kemp’s had experienced a ride more terrifying than anything you would find at any theme park, and by some miracle, they lived to tell the tale. They made it through a dredge. Although significantly banged up and traumatized, with a lot of TLC by our staff they’re swimming free again. Cumin joined them after needing a little extra time to recover following her admittance over the winter as a cold stun. We release our patients as soon as possible after Dr. Harms pronounces them ready to go, and there are several more hoping he’ll stop by their tanks on his next trip to give them the good news. We do not announce the details of a release, but many visitors have been surprised and elated when they see us in our SEA TURTLE HOSPITAL blues coming over the dune. They know why we’re there and what’s going to happen next. Maybe you’ll get lucky and be at the right place at the right time over the next few months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy