What you need to know about CBD oil for dogs
If you spend any time hanging out with dog people, you’re sure to have heard about CBD oil for dogs. There’s a growing trend of pet parents using CBD products in the form of oil or treats because they believe it helps ease their dog’s aches, pains, and anxieties. According to the Brightfield Group, a consumer insights firm for the CBD and cannabis industries, pet parents spent $426 million on CBD products in 2020. The research firm expects that the market will reach $629 million by the end of 2021. Read on to learn what you need to know about CBD oil for dogs.www.pawtracks.com
Comments / 0