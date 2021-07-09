HPD's Exterior Accessories Add a Subtle Menace to the 2022 Honda Civic

For all the praise and fanfare that the FK8 Honda Civic Type R gets for its remarkable track performance, often cited as nauseum during heated online debates, most examples spend the majority of their time dedicated to street duty. Not everyone sees fit to drop 40K or more on a brand-new car only to abuse the hell out of it at a weekend track day. Take Jose Mejia, for example, who picked up this 2017 model and had every intention of maintaining it as his fun-loving daily driver. The only problem with that scenario, at least for guys like Jose that have countless track days on their resume, is that temptation and curiosity often get the better of them.