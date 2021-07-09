Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

HPD's Exterior Accessories Add a Subtle Menace to the 2022 Honda Civic

MotorTrend Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOEM optional equipment has already been developed and finalized for the 2022 Honda Civic before the aftermarket has a chance to offer up gargantuan wings, pontoon-like side skirts, bulbous fender flares, and everything in between for the compact sedan. This week, we had a chance to see a sedan Sport model in person. It was armed with a catalog of new body additions, though it should be noted that the HPD (Honda Performance Development) wheel and lug nut option wasn't available in time for this demo vehicle, which retains its original issue Sport trim wheels.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Honda Civic#Compact Car#Hpd#Oem#Hfp#Berlina Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
CarsCarscoops

The World’s Greenest Honda Civic Is Powered By A Tandem Bicycle

Horsepower is one of the key metrics of a car, as well as the subject of discussions regarding how much you actually need or can really use on public roads. No matter where you stand on that matter, it turns out that a fourth-generation Civic needs just two people power (and sometimes just one) to drive around town. Mind you, that would be with speeds of about 2 mph, but it’s still impressive.
Traffic AccidentsCarscoops

Would You Save This Partially Stripped But Still Running 2018 Honda Civic Type-R?

Copart is auctioning off a 2018 Honda Civic Type-R Touring that has clearly seen better days yet might be worth looking into. The car has no front seats or wheels, which will present a bit of an issue when you go to pick it up. Still, according to the listing, when the car arrived the engine started, ran, and idled and the primary damage to the car is just that it has been stripped.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Actually A Honda Civic

What does the latest Honda Civic have in common with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ? Aside from having four wheels and an engine, not much. We can think of few reasons to mention these two cars in the same sentence, but a mashup isn't one of them. Still, a shop called Dream Customs India has done just that. The outfit recently revealed a new replica Aventador SVJ project that uses a Honda Civic as a base. Though the results wouldn't fool diehard car enthusiasts, we are still pretty impressed with what Dream Customs India achieved here.
Carsmilwaukeesun.com

Honda Civic Modified To Look Like Lamborghini By Owner In Rajasthan

Though any form of aftermarket modification of any vehicle in India other than its stock form is illegal, the aftermarket industry in the country is still a thriving one. In another beautiful case of modified design and engineering by a customization workshop, a Honda Civic has been transformed into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Honda Civic Type R

The new over-the-top Honda Civic Type R arrives this year to terrorize American streets. Its unapologetic styling and incredible chassis are a mash-up of Japanese anime and end-of-days engineering. A wild and crazy 306-hp turbo inline-four pairs solely with a sublime six-speed manual gearbox to drive the front tires—and turn them into smoke in first gear. Honda eliminated the dreaded torque steer that’s common among powerful front-drive cars with a unique front suspension. The signature interior is rife with red accents and fitted with the comfiest sport seats ever. It’s easy to stereotype the Type R’s absurd design from afar. But this wonderfully wicked winged thing has set our hearts ablaze with its otherworldly grip, telepathic steering, sweetheart suspension, and Olympian speediness.
CarsHouston Chronicle

Krenzen has Welcomed the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan to its Showroom

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has a sportier exterior, a clean interior and great technology features. Drivers in the Duluth area who have been looking for a fun new sporty sedan would like what the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has to offer. It was redesigned for the model year, it is full of great interior features that make driving even more fun and it will help keep passengers safe to and from various destinations. The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is now available at Krenzen.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Civic Hatchback

PRICE DROP FROM $25,489, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Black interior. Nice, GREAT MILES 43,757! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, New Tires. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
CarsDemocrat-Herald

2022 Honda Civic First Drive: All Grown Up

Like a benevolent, self-generating replicant bent on constant improvement, a new Honda Civic has hatched, on average, once every four and a half years since 1973. Sharp-suited, elegant and eager, the all-new 2022 Honda Civic is the eleventh version of the nameplate. As a gateway drug for new customers that...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Cosmic Blue Metallic Honda Civic

Nice, ONLY 27,263 Miles! EPA 42 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
CarsStamford Advocate

Steele Honda is offering a 2021 Civic Bonus payment to those who lease the 2021 Honda Civic

Drivers who lease a 2021 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT can receive a $1,000 2021 Civic Bonus. Steele Honda, a St. John’s, NL dealership, is offering a 2021 Civic Bonus payment of $1,000 to drivers who lease the 2021 Honda Civic. Drivers will need to lease a 2021 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT model to take advantage of this temporary offer. Weekly leases for these models start from $64 with $0 down payment and $0 security deposit.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Trim Level on a Truck?

We recently provided you with a breakdown of the six trim levels available for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup. Now, after receiving feedback from many people who read the report, we realize that despite giving you solid information about the Tacoma's trims, we really didn't cover exactly what a vehicle trim level actually is.
Chicago, ILMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia Sorento Flaunts the Brand's New Badge in Chicago

Here it is, folks: the 2022 Kia Sorento. Despite the fact Kia has yet to formally announce changes to its fourth-generation midsize SUV for 2022, the Korean brand still chose to display its mildly updated Sorento at the Chicago Auto Show. Emphasis on mild, as the application of Kia's new logo to the Sorento's nose, tail, wheel centers, and interior bits are the only easily identifiable changes to the vehicle for the new model year.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Building a Record-Setting Honda Civic Type R in Just 7 Months

For all the praise and fanfare that the FK8 Honda Civic Type R gets for its remarkable track performance, often cited as nauseum during heated online debates, most examples spend the majority of their time dedicated to street duty. Not everyone sees fit to drop 40K or more on a brand-new car only to abuse the hell out of it at a weekend track day. Take Jose Mejia, for example, who picked up this 2017 model and had every intention of maintaining it as his fun-loving daily driver. The only problem with that scenario, at least for guys like Jose that have countless track days on their resume, is that temptation and curiosity often get the better of them.
CarsAutoblog

2021 Acura TLX 2.0-liter turbo-four soundtrack | Autoblog

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder tells us what he likes best about the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in Autoblog's long-term loan of a 2021 Acura TLX. The engine produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which feels like enough for this nearly 4,000-pound, all-wheel-drive sedan. The engine note, though, is unique and exciting, providing a satisfying soundtrack to match the TLX’s sporty driving. The sound is helped along into the cabin through the car’s speakers using Acura’s Active Sound Control system, and varies in volume based on drive mode settings. Watch and listen for yourself, and see what you think.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Hyundai Elantra N rivals Honda Civic Type R with 276bhp

The Hyundai Elantra N has become the latest N-badged offering from the South Korean manufacturer, packing 276bhp at 5500rpm from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Equipped with an eight-speed DCT gearbox, the saloon has an ‘N Grin Shift’ function that boosts power to 286bhp for 20sec, resulting in 0-62mph in 5.3sec and a top speed of 155mph.

Comments / 1

Community Policy