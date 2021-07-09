HPD's Exterior Accessories Add a Subtle Menace to the 2022 Honda Civic
OEM optional equipment has already been developed and finalized for the 2022 Honda Civic before the aftermarket has a chance to offer up gargantuan wings, pontoon-like side skirts, bulbous fender flares, and everything in between for the compact sedan. This week, we had a chance to see a sedan Sport model in person. It was armed with a catalog of new body additions, though it should be noted that the HPD (Honda Performance Development) wheel and lug nut option wasn't available in time for this demo vehicle, which retains its original issue Sport trim wheels.www.motortrend.com
