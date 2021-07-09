Cancel
Cheating Wife and Cleaning Horse Poop // NHL Expansion Draft – 7/9 (Hour 3)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) A caller gives Fred a piece of his mind. Fred shares a story about his dog. Plus, a listener talks about cleaning horse poop for his cheating wife. (16:35) LL Cool J and What’s the deal with Billy Joel?. (29:26) 2021 NHL Expansion Draft is coming up. How will...

NHLstlouisgametime.com

What is your NHL Expansion Draft sales pitch?

The Seattle Kraken get to select players in the expansion draft on July 21st. Just over two weeks from now, the NHL’s newest team will be fully stocked and hoping to replicate the out of the gate success of the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans are concerned that their favorite players...
NHLhockeyjournal.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft: The dark horses

With the 2020-21 hockey season impacted at all levels by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is sure to have some surprise picks throughout. Conventional wisdom as it normally applies to the way NHL teams identify, track, evaluate and ultimately select talent over the course of a calendar year will likely go out the window. As the draft progresses beyond the established players at the top of the pecking order, teams will rely on their internal process and metrics, which are things outsiders cannot replicate. Because clubs keep their cards close to the vest when it comes to their respective draft processes, we can expect to see a significant variance in the players we see drafted in a few weeks compared to where many of them might be ranked on the various public lists being released in print form and online.
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres could lose valuable young player to Kraken in NHL Expansion Draft

Since the Buffalo Sabres drafted Will Borgen 92nd overall in 2015, he has morphed from a relatively unknown prospect into a defenseman on the cusp of regular NHL duty. The Sabres have guided Borgen’s development from his college career at St. Cloud State through his early pro days with the Rochester Americans and now, the big leagues.
NHLdiebytheblade.com

General Mailbag about the Expansion Draft/NHL Draft/Free Agency

I have a Superlative article coming up about the NHL draft (the three bold prediction article I usually do and then some random things) and then the First Round Mock Draft Contest post left before the draft. However, the next 11 days feel like there's about to be some serious moves about to be made with the Sabres between who we protect for the Expansion draft, whether or not we end up trading Eichel/Reinhart/Ristolainen, and the NHL Draft.
HockeyThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Neal, Keith, Larsson, Barrie, NHL Expansion Draft

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is talk that James Neal is among the leading candidates for a buyout in the NHL this offseason. Meanwhile, there are updates on the trade chatter surrounding Duncan Keith possibly heading to Edmonton. Some are wondering what the delay in the Adam Larsson deal might be and is there really a chance Tyson Barrie circles back to the Oilers and the team is interested? Finally, how does all of this affect the Oilers heading into the NHL Expansion Draft?
NHLNHL

9 Days Away: Expanding on Expansion Draft

Announcing 30 players picked from 30 different NHL teams to stock the Kraken's roster during the July 21 event has distinct rules, requirements and hockey 'rithmetic. As the first official league-wide NHL event in Seattle, the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft™ presented by Upper Deck promises to be fun and entertaining for fans and the city alike. Stay tuned to the Kraken website and all Kraken social channels (Twitter, Instagram) to learn more about Expansion Draft day activities July 21.
NHLcanescountry.com

Canes Country Podcast: Who should the Hurricanes protect at the NHL Expansion Draft?

On this week’s podcast, the guys talk about who the Carolina Hurricanes should protect and expose at the NHL expansion draft, Alex Nedeljkovic’s future with the team, Dougie Hamilton, Dean Chynoweth’s departure to Toronto, and much more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts ● Subscribe on Google Podcasts ● Follow on Spotify.
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

NHL releases Sabres’ protected list for Expansion Draft

Sorry, Ron Francis, you won’t get a chance to snatch Rasmus Ristolainen for your Seattle Kraken defense corps. The Buffalo Sabres protected the Finn for Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft. But if Francis, Seattle’s general manager, wants to grab a defensemen from the Sabres, he can take Will Borgen or Colin...
NHLchatsports.com

5 NHL Teams with Tough Decisions to Make Ahead of Seattle Expansion Draft

The clock is ticking for NHL teams who have only until July 17 to submit their protected lists to the NHL ahead of the Seattle expansion draft. The rules state that teams are allowed to protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, or eight skaters and one goaltender. Players who have accrued two or fewer professional seasons (as defined in the CBA) are also exempt. All other players are left exposed to Seattle, who will choose one from each NHL team (Vegas excluded) to claim for free.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Brandon Carlo Extension // Jake Paul Joins Toucher & Rich // The Stack – 7/15 (Hour 4)

(00:00) Will Jake Paul call in? Fred is excited to announce finally has new tires on his spaceship. Boston Bruins Sign Brandon Carlo to a six-year extension. (11:11) James Gandolfini was paid $3 million to turn down replacing Steve Carell on The Office. Jake Paul FINALLY calls in and Zoey has her hard-hitting Bizaardvark questions ready to go.
NHL985thesportshub.com

The NHL free agent market has welcomed an intriguing name for the Bruins

The rare Stanley Cup contender with money (and money) to spend this offseason, the 2021 NHL free agent market is already full of players the Bruins could use to help extend their championship window for at least one more season. But the market welcomed perhaps its most intriguing name yet...
NHLsemoball.com

NHL teams shuffle before Seattle Kraken expansion draft

Teams around the NHL spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Before 30 NHL teams release the list of players available for the Kraken, many of them are shuffling the deck to make sure they're in good position for the Seattle expansion draft.
NHLNHL

Kraken guidebook will help players picked in NHL Expansion Draft

The resource guide is 70 pages long. It encompasses just about everything someone new to Seattle could want to know about: child care and Chinese food, realtors and Rainier -- the ins and outs and how-tos for new members of the Seattle Kraken. The guide is a bible that the...
NHLBangor Daily News

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop will be available to Seattle in NHL expansion draft

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, a product of the University of Maine hockey team, has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The...

