The final ratings for Tuesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals are in and they’re…not great. A total of 8.56 million people watched Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. That’s a 35 percent drop from 2019, which was the last time the Finals were held in summer. That dip sounds bad but it sounds even worse when you realize that in 2019, ABC only had the benefit of one U.S. based home market (Bay Area) for ratings due to the Toronto Raptors.