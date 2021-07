As athletes prepare to head to Tokyo in a week’s time, there is one question on many peoples’ minds: what will happen if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19? While Olympic organizers have put a series of rules and guidelines in place to limit the spread of the virus, this hardly brings the risk of an athlete contracting it down to zero. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), along with the respective International Federations, has developed the Tokyo 2020 Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) to determine how any confirmed COVID-19 cases will be handled at the Games.