Dominique Dawes Shares Interesting Thoughts on Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic Suspension
Dominique Dawes has some interesting thoughts on the suspension of track star Sha'Carri Richardson. The three-time Olympic Gold medalist appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday and talked about Richardson, who was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. Many people are not happy that Richardson will miss the Olympics because of the positive drug test. But Dawes believes the Olympic committee made the right decision.popculture.com
