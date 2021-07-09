Dominique Dawes Shares Interesting Thoughts on Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic Suspension

You know her as Awesome Dawesome, the dynamo who was a clutch part of the 1996 Magnificent Seven gymnastics team, now 25 years ago. Yes, Kerri Strug had the most dramatic moment of the entire games when she clinched the gold team medal with her vault, performed with an injured ankle. But the masterful Dominique Dawes, 44, who was first Black person to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, was intensity and perfection incarnate, on the uneven bars and the balance beam.