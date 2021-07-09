Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dominique Dawes Shares Interesting Thoughts on Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic Suspension

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominique Dawes has some interesting thoughts on the suspension of track star Sha'Carri Richardson. The three-time Olympic Gold medalist appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday and talked about Richardson, who was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. Many people are not happy that Richardson will miss the Olympics because of the positive drug test. But Dawes believes the Olympic committee made the right decision.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Dominique Dawes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Olympic Trials#Yahoo Entertainment#Chinese#Peacock#Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsTODAY.com

Why don't gymnasts get dizzy? Dominique Dawes answers all your Olympic questions

You know her as Awesome Dawesome, the dynamo who was a clutch part of the 1996 Magnificent Seven gymnastics team, now 25 years ago. Yes, Kerri Strug had the most dramatic moment of the entire games when she clinched the gold team medal with her vault, performed with an injured ankle. But the masterful Dominique Dawes, 44, who was first Black person to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, was intensity and perfection incarnate, on the uneven bars and the balance beam.
SportsThe Spokesman-Review

Commentary: Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Olympics shows how wild, crazy, and ridiculous anti-doping rules can be

PHILADELPHIA – If you’re weighing in on or merely contemplating the story of Sha’Carri Richardson – the 21-year-old sprinter who won the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials only to be disqualified, because of a positive marijuana test, from competing in the event at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this month – it’s probably a good idea to keep one name in mind:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James looks absolutely ridiculous courtside for Game 5

It’s been a long time since LeBron James was at the NBA Finals as a spectator. He showed up to Game 5 looking absolutely ridiculous. LeBron James is sitting courtside at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a, well, questionable outfit, if we’re being honest. He’s wearing a very busy shirt with sunglasses that should probably only be worn in Cancun.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax ‘Quitting’ Message Stuns WWE Fans

Update: Nia Jax later stated to a concerned fan: ““Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7].”. WWE star Nia Jax has been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw and is one of the top...
WWEPWMania

Impact Wrestling Teases The Arrival Of Former WWE Star

A vignette aired teasing the arrival of “The Drama King” during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. There wasn’t a name given, but former WWE star Aiden English (now going by Matt Rehwoldt) is referred to as “The Drama King” on Twitter. English was released by WWE in April 2020 due to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Break Silence On Sasha Banks Hiatus

The WWE universe want to know – where is Sasha Banks? Why has Sasha gone MIA and will we see her back? Well, all of the answers are here and luckily, there is some silver lining within the dark cloud that has seen Sasha Banks out of action for some time now…Alexa Bliss Reveals Beautiful Haircut Photo.
NFLPopculture

ESPN's Maria Taylor Reportedly Close to Signing Deal With Rival Network

One of ESPN's top personalities could be leaving the network very soon. According to Front Office Sports and the New York Post, Maria Taylor is close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. This comes as her contract with ESPN is close to expiring, but the four-letter network is working with her to get a new contract done.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Reveals His NBA Retirement Plan

LeBron James has been in the NBA for 18 seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. But the Los Angeles Lakers star knows the end of his career is closer than what it was 10 years ago. James recently appeared on the SmartLess podcast to promote his new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. He said he would love to finish his career with the Lakers after spending time with two different teams.
WWEPopculture

WWE's Sheamus Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Sheamus is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar and his longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla officially announced their engagement on Instagram Wednesday. Revilla posted photos of the two celebrating their engagement at the Cliff of Moher in Ireland. "When I was pining to go to Ireland as a...
MusicCinema Blend

See How Small The Rock Looks Compared To Shaq And Charles Barkley In New Interview

When compared to other Hollywood stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson usually towers over people due to his height and mass. Pretty much every co-star The Rock shares the screen with looks small in comparison. But even Johnson isn’t always the biggest guy in the room, especially when he hangs around basketball players. A new interview showed just how small the actor is compared to Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.
NFLPopculture

NFL 2021 Season: Important Dates to Know

The 2021 NFL season is less than two months away, but fans are looking forward to the end of July as all the teams report to training camp. That will be followed by the preseason and the regular season will kick off in September. And after a very long offseason, fans are ready for some football.
NFLPopculture

8 Professional Athletes Who Were Tragically Murdered

When professional athletes die, countless fans express sadness about the incident. Younger generations often create tribute videos for YouTube, Twitter, and other platforms. Several fans also remember their favorite athletes with intricate tattoos. Although murder cases involving these athletes often lead to questions about what caused the incident and how it could have been avoided.

Comments / 0

Community Policy