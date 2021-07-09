Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chris Jericho To Miss Episodes of AEW Dynamite In December

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho is set to miss episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December due to an upcoming Fozzy tour. The band is set to tour England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Ireland from November 30 to December 12. A concert in Swansea on December 10 is sold out. This means he would miss episodes of AEW Dynamite on December 1 and 8, as well as Rampage on 3 and 10.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Episodes#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Fozzy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Rushes Ring During AEW Event

Few fanbases in all of sports or entertainment are as passionate as professional wrestling fans. But one fan went overboard at a recent AEW event and got way more than he bargained for from Chris Jericho. On Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho went to the ring for a confrontation...
WWEPWMania

New Details On Fan Rushing The Ring At AEW Dynamite, Jim Cornette Comments

The fan who rushed the ring during Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT sent a warning to the company via Twitter several days before the show. The fan surfaced on Twitter this week and has been trolling fans, and wrestlers. He noted that he ended up going to jail after the incident at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Wednesday night.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF Sets The Stipulations For Another Match With Chris Jericho

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF came face-to-face with Chris Jericho as he cut a promo where he let Jericho know of the conditions he would have to meet if he wanted to face him again. Some of the stipulations include Jericho having to face four opponents of...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen

AEW and Tony Khan have been happy to pay for big-name songs, and Chris Jericho recently noted that they tried to get songs from both AC/DC and Van Halen. Jericho was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip and talked about how AEW tried to get the rights to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for the Pinnacle, as well as “Runnin’ With the Devil” from Van Halen, but were denied.
WWEPWMania

Chris Jericho Files New Trademark

Chris Jericho filed to trademark the “God of War” name earlier this month. Jericho has been using the “God of War” nickname in AEW as of late. He listed the First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as July 1, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho Segment On AEW Fyter Fest Was Pre-Taped

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho was not in attendance for night one of AEW Fyter Fest this past Wednesday. His segment with MJF and Shawn Spears was taped ahead of time. Fozzy had a concert in Iowa City, which is why he wasn’t there. This was the...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite contained many special moments for AEW fans. It was the first show back on the road after AEW spent the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It featured the surprise debut of Malachi Black, the former Aleister Black. It featured the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo. It even had a pretty badass street fight for the tag team championships between the Young Bucks and the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. But perhaps the most heartwarming moment of all was the singalong with Chris Jericho's entrance theme, Judas in my Mind by Fozzy.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Has Huge Amounts Of Praise For Roman Reigns

AEW wrestler and former WWE star Chris Jericho has recently spoken on Keepin it 100 with Konnan. On the show, Jericho talked about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on his former rival Roman Reigns’ current run as the Universal Champion. Speaking on the show Chris Jericho had this...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho on Working With Tanahashi in NJPW

Even though Chris Jericho is currently known as one of AEW’s biggest stars. However, he fought a number of different wrestling legends around the world and he recently spoke about working with Tanahashi in NJPW. Chris Jericho had a fantastic run in NJPW. This was after Jericho left WWE as...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/7: Omega and Page get big reaction, Britt Baker the babyface, Cody Rhodes and Marshall under deliver, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... On the first night back on the road, who goes out first other than Mr. Cody Rhodes. Rhodes received a great reaction from the crowd while QT Marshall got a short announcement. A slow start to the match leading to a quiet crowd. This played out similarly to other strap matches with the stipulation limiting the type of action in the ring. Rhodes made a thunderous comeback at the end hitting several Cross Rhodes before touching all turnbuckles. Rhodes is who you want out there to get that reaction of being back on the road, but this isn’t the match I would’ve gone with. For people excited to see AEW in a new venue, the match lacked the true excitement and athleticism that has come to define the brand.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Chris Jericho addresses being called the “greatest of all time”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Is Chris Jericho the “greatest of all time?” That’s not up to him to decide. In an interview on the Two Man Power Trip, Jericho talked all things “GOAT” and how he’s been able to evolve throughout the years. “G.O.A.T....
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Makes Bold Offer To Fired WWE Star

WWE Alexa Bliss has been doing a remarkable job since undergoing her gimmick transformation. She apparently possesses supernatural powers and used it often in her matches and different segments. Though, she has got mixed reactions from the fans, her old good friend seems to be enjoying her work. Westin Blake,...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns on his relationship with Seth Rollins

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Edge made his sensational return on the scene, going to attack that Universal champion of the blue show, who had defeated him in that of Wrestlemania, putting an end to his dream and that of his fans, of reviewing the Canadian WWE Hall of Famer McMahon dressing again a belt that counts in the WWE rings.
Relationship Advice411mania.com

Sheamus Gets Engaged To Longtime Partner

Sheamus is set to get married, as announced by his longtime partner on social media. Isabella Revilla posted to Twitter to reveal that the WWE United States Champion proposed to her in Ireland, as you can see below. Revilla wrote:. “When I was pining to go to Ireland as a...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Major AEW News

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy