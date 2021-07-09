Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed During Traffic Stop In Hudson Valley, Police Say

City of Poughkeepsie Police arrested four people for possession of weapons, including one who is wanted for murder in New Jersey. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police

A Hudson Valley man wanted for murder in New Jersey was nabbed by police during a traffic stop that also netted two loaded handguns.

Rockland County resident Jack D. Ramirez, age 20, of Spring Valley, was arrested in Dutchess County on Thursday, July 8 by the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

During the stop, two unlawfully possessed, loaded handguns, both equipped with high-capacity magazines, were recovered, Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam said.

While running his record, police discovered that Ramirez was wanted for intentional murder with a gun in Paterson, New Jersey, Beam said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Two others in the vehicle, Latrell Pittman, age 18, of Poughkeepsie, and Adrianna Pena, age 18, of Hyde Park, were also arrested and charged with criminal possession of weapons.

A female juvenile was also arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

All of the suspects were held pending arraignment.

Beam said city police have responded to multiple shootings and shots fired incidents over the past several months and is encouraging residents to contact police regarding violence or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

To contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060.

For active situations, call 845-451-4000 or 911.

