TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s police union said the city was not prepared, organized, and willing to work with the union in their contract mediation session this week. Topeka’s police union called the city’s approach to the medication “embarrassing.” The City of Topeka said in a statement today they are disappointed, and called the FOP’s comments “divisive.” As we told you first Wednesday on 13 News, their daylong session that day ended without agreement.