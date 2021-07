Yours Truly have shared their new single and video, 'Walk Over My Grave'; their first release since recent album 'Self Care'. Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of its inspiration: "I shiver a lot, and when I’d shiver this person would say 'someone must be walking over your grave', and that was just a thought that kept coming back to me after we weren’t close anymore. I shivered one day as I was driving and I remember pulling over and writing lyrics. I was wondering, did anything I ever said stick with them? Were they thinking about me too?"