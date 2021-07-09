Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County public health reports 165% increase in COVID cases

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 8 days ago
COVID-19 cases are spiking in Los Angeles as the Delta variant fuels infections. Officials there are reporting a 165 percent increase in cases compared to last week.

The numbers are up across California also.

"A couple of weeks ago we started seeing a trickling in of coronavirus patients, but in the last week, we have seen a significant rise," explains Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director. "100 percent every patient I have had to hospitalize due to COVID-19 has been unvaccinated."

A bill that cleared the state legislature on Thursday requires public schools to offer a remote learning option. That way parents wary of health risks at schools will have options.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

